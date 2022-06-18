The Quarry Was Reportedly Almost a Google Stadia Exclusive

The Quarry was nearly exclusive to Google Stadia, the tech giant's cloud gaming service. Although Google had high aspirations for the service, it didn't succeed at the level it wanted it to. Within just a couple of years of launching, Google pulled back pretty hard on the foundations of Stadia, killing off first-party support and exclusive games. The service still exists and allows players to stream games, as publishers are still adding games to Google Stadia. A lot of the titles that are currently being added to the library are indies or older games, but Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is expected to release on Google Stadia when it launches later this year.

Although we never got to see the full potential at what Google Stadia's first-party and third-party exclusives could've been, a new report offers some insight. According to a report from Axios, Supermassive Games' latest star-studded horror game, The Quarry, was intended to be exclusive to Google Stadia along with the recently revealed game High on Life. Reps from Take-Two, the owner of 2K Games which published The Quarry, didn't directly confirm this was true, but did say that Supermassive was looking for a publisher near the completion of the game. Axios noted that these two games were intended to be used as marquee titles for Google Stadia and help draw players in to the streaming service.

A number of exclusive projects were rumored for Google Stadia at one point, showing the ambition for the service. It was believed that Hideo Kojima was planning a new horror game for Google Stadia, but it fell through. Hideo Kojima confirmed he's working on an Xbox game at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase and noted that it would take advantage of Microsoft's cloud technology. It's unclear if it will be a horror game, but it wouldn't be shocking if Xbox wanted to help Kojima realize his vision as a way to bolster the brand.

The Quarry is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Would you have subscribed to Google Stadia to play The Quarry? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.