The Quiet Man Livestream Airing Later This Week

More details on The Quiet Man will be shared later this week when Square Enix holds a special livestream for its upcoming game.

Square Enix unveiled The Quiet Man back in June during the publisher’s E3 presentation. A brief trailer was shown during the expo that showed a quick combat scene taking place in an alleyway, that trailer seen above. That was everyone’s first look at the game, but Square Enix promised that more info would come in August, those details now scheduled to be shared during the livestream that’s happening on August 9 at 8 a.m. ET (via Gematsu).

There’s little that’s known about The Quiet Man, a game that was a blip during Square Enix’s already short E3 press conference. Amid the expected previews for games like Kingdom Hearts III and Just Cause 4, Square Enix showed the brief teaser trailer for The Quiet Man. It consisted of an individual confronting three thug-like characters in an alley before making quick work of each of them with his martial arts skills. It didn’t look too different from other games of the same style like Sleeping Dogs until you noticed that the protagonist is apparently deaf. It’s unknown how that’ll work from the players’ perspectives when it comes to the game’s audio, but we’ll hopefully find out more about that later this week.

The trailer also featured a blend of live-action and the CG style, something that Square Enix said will be featured throughout the game. Described as a “cinematic action experience,” players will also be able to complete the game in one sitting.

“The Quiet Man takes players beyond sound and words to deliver an immersive story-driven cinematic action experience, which players can complete in one sitting, seamlessly blending high-production live action, realistic CG and pulse-pounding action gameplay,” Square Enix said about the game after it was announced, a summary that pretty much contains the only known details about the game at this point.

What we do know is that The Quiet Man is going to be out sometime in 2019. It’s also only planned for a release on the PlayStation 4 and PC at this point, but there’s no known information about how much it might cost or how long this cinematic experience might take to complete. Those details and more will perhaps be shared later this week during Square Enix’s livestream on August 9.