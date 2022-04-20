The Rock Potentially Starring in It Takes Two Movie at Amazon

The It Takes Two movie adaptation has found a home at Amazon and could potentially end up starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, too, according to new reports. The film will look to adapt the hit game of the same name which was developed by Hazelight Studios after the game’s director Josef Fares recently spoke about the possibilities of both film and TV adaptations. The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions is on board to help produce the film, though it’s not certain now if the star will be in the movie himself.

Variety reported on the It Takes Two adaptation news this week and said The Rock will produce for Seven Bucks Productions alongside Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Joining them is dj2 Entertainment, a group already known previously to be attached to the film, with Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller still on board as well. For Hazelight Studios, both Josef Fares and Oskar Wolontis will serve as executive producers.

As for The Rock’s role in the film outside of its production, Variety reported that sources indicated The Rock may star in the film but that nothing was settled right now.

The It Takes Two game stars Cody and May as two individuals going through the process of a divorce before they’re trapped inside of their daughter’s dolls and must work together to resolve their differences while navigating puzzles and other challenges. Assuming he’s in the film, The Rock would presumably play Cody, though the personified therapy book from the game who goes by Dr. Hakim and guides the pair through their journey should also be kept in mind.

It’s a game that’s only playable via co-op which is a unique style itself, but it’s one that Hazelight and Fares became known for through A Way Out and other past titles. It won the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2021, received rave reviews, and sold more than 5 million copies as of February 2022, so combine all that with the game’s emotional story, and it’s not difficult to see why it’d be a prime contender for movie and TV adaptations.

No release windows or casting announcements for this It Takes Two adaptation have been revealed at this time.