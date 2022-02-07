It Takes Two Passes Incredible Sales Milestone

Developer Hazelight Studios has revealed that It Takes Two has now passed 5 million copies sold. The news was announced via the company’s official Twitter account, in which the team stated that it is “absolutely stunned” thinking about the number of people that have found enjoyment through the game. Unfortunately, the studio did not offer any specific information about how those sales break down across the PC and console versions of It Takes Two, but it’s an incredible achievement for a new property, particularly one that requires two people to play!

The Tweet announcing the sales figure can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/HazelightGames/status/1489574089564073985

For those unfamiliar with the game, It Takes Two debuted in March 2021. The cooperative game focuses on Cody and May, a couple that has decided to divorce. After revealing the decision to their child Rose, Cody and May find themselves stuck inside a pair of their daughter’s dolls. In order to return to their normal bodies, the couple must work together, while listening to the advice of their therapist, Dr. Hakim. The game is the latest from director Josef Fares, who previously worked on Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and A Way Out.

While It Takes Two has clearly become a financial success for Hazelight Studios, it has also become a critical one. In fact, It Takes Two received the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2021. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Hazelight Studios is currently working with DJ2 Entertainment on potential film or television projects based on the property. At this time, no studio or network has been attached to the project, but it does have a pair of writers in Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The duo is responsible for Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog and its upcoming sequel. If It Takes Two does end up receiving an adaptation, that just might convince even more players to check out the game!

It Takes Two is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

