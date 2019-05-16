The Sega Genesis Mini Gets a Third Round of Games

Sega as now revealed 30 of the 40 games that will be available on their upcoming Sega Genesis Mini console. The third round of 10 titles for the U.S. edition includes classics like Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, Golden Axe, and Street Fighter II.
With only 10 titles yet to be unveiled, we can say that picking up the Genesis Mini seems like it will be well worth the $79.99 price tag at this point. Below you’ll find a complete list of the confirmed games, and let’s hope that Sega saves some of the best for last.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The First 20 Games:
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Space Harrier 2
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Toe Jam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes
- Earthworm Jim
- Castle of Illusion
- Shinobi III
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- World of Illusion
- Thunder Force III
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Streets of Rage 2
- Landstalker
New Games:
- Golden Axe
- Beyond Oasis
- Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Phantasy Star IV
- Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition
- Sonic Spinball
- Vectorman
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
You can pre-order the Sega Genesis Mini with 2-wired controllers for $79.99 right here on Amazon (free 2-day shipping for Prime members) and here at Walmart (free 2-day shipping for everyone). Keep in mind that the Sega Genesis Mini is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships. If you aren’t happy with the final 40 game list, you can always cancel the pre-order.
In addition to the 40 games and two wired controllers, the Sega Genesis Mini will include a power cable, USB adapter, and HDMI cable.
Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.