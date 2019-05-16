The Sega Genesis Mini Gets a Third Round of Games

Sega as now revealed 30 of the 40 games that will be available on their upcoming Sega Genesis Mini console. The third round of 10 titles for the U.S. edition includes classics like Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, Golden Axe, and Street Fighter II.

With only 10 titles yet to be unveiled, we can say that picking up the Genesis Mini seems like it will be well worth the $79.99 price tag at this point. Below you’ll find a complete list of the confirmed games, and let’s hope that Sega saves some of the best for last.

The First 20 Games:

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Toe Jam & Earl

Comix Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Earthworm Jim

Castle of Illusion

Shinobi III

Contra: Hard Corps

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

World of Illusion

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Streets of Rage 2

Landstalker

New Games:

Golden Axe

Beyond Oasis

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Phantasy Star IV

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition

Sonic Spinball

Vectorman

Wonder Boy in Monster World

You can pre-order the Sega Genesis Mini with 2-wired controllers for $79.99 right here on Amazon (free 2-day shipping for Prime members) and here at Walmart (free 2-day shipping for everyone). Keep in mind that the Sega Genesis Mini is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships. If you aren’t happy with the final 40 game list, you can always cancel the pre-order.

In addition to the 40 games and two wired controllers, the Sega Genesis Mini will include a power cable, USB adapter, and HDMI cable.

