Popular YouTuber Filled a Content Gap with His Own Creativity in The Sims 4

Since The Sims 4 has been out and adding content for a decade now, there’s a lot that you can explore in-game. Life stages became more complex and enjoyable through expansions that added content specific for Sims of various ages. High School Years lets teen Sims join clubs and go to prom. University brings back the college experience for young adult Sims. Then, there are packs like Growing Together that revamped the infant and toddler life stages. Of course, most expansions tend to include new content for more than one life stage, even if that’s not the primary focus of the pack. However, one life stage hasn’t received as much attention in terms of content directed at it.

Elder Sims don’t get a lot of content made specifically for them, so you end up having to get creative to fill these content gaps. Even if the elder life stage has more options in The Sims 4 than it did in games like The Sims 1 and The Sims 2, it still has the most untapped potential. Plus, it feels like there’s no intention to change that in the near future. As a result, one YouTuber decided to make his own content for elder Sims.

Sims on a playset in the sims 4: growing together

CallMeKevin Created His Own Sims Retirement Home

CallMeKevin on YouTube has created a variety of videos for The Sims, usually involving cults and trapping neighborhood Sims in his basement. Now, he’s made a video in which he creates a retirement home that would be built by his iconic Sim, Jim Pickens. Of course, this is done for the sake of humor. But in the process, Kevin points out–intentionally or not–a content gap that persists in The Sims 4 after a decade, and in The Sims overall for 25 years. There aren’t retirement homes, community centers, or other buildings that could offer content options dedicated to elder Sims.

Play video Callmekevin creates a retirement home in the sims 4 Callmekevin creates a retirement home in the sims 4

The Growing Together expansion helped add nuance to relationships and fleshed out the earliest life stages in the game, but the elder life stage could use a similar expansion. A Golden Days or Twilight Years expansion could highlight stereotypical activities for elder Sims, such as bingo or playing bridge, but also include new systems and personality traits. There could be traits like Storyteller for elder Sims who share tales of the past at any chance, or a Matriarch/Patriarch trait that lets elder Sims impart wisdom and be sought out for advice from their family members.

If EA is sticking with The Sims 4 instead of creating a Sims 5, then the developers should take a look at the gaps in content that still exist. Luckily, the game’s community and YouTubers display tend to highlight those gaps through mods and challenges that the team can look at to see where to focus on for future content. As a result, the game becomes more immersive and works on showing how varied life is at all ages.