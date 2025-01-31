The Sims Legacy Re-Release of The Sims & Sims 2 is Available Now

What better way to celebrate a 25th birthday than to revisit the games that started it all? The Sims certainly agrees, as they’ve just revealed the legacy re-release of The Sims 1 and The Sims 2. Fans suspected that the “Nostalgia Now” element of the birthday celebrates might include something of the sort, but the confirmation is still a thrilling moment for Simmers. These collections will each include expansions to ensure fans can truly revisit the games they loved back in the day, bells and whistles included.

The Sims 1 and Sims 2 re-release will be part of a The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle. The bundle will include both The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2 Legacy Collection. For those who only want to get a specific nostalgia fix, the two legacy collections will also be available as separate purchases if you prefer. EA is wasting no time with this surprise announcement – fans can buy the Legacy Collections today, January 31st. They will be available on PC via the EA App, Epic Game Store, and Steam.

For many Sims fans, these original two games laid the foundation for the beloved lore of characters like Bella Goth. They also set the precedent of sending Sims to their death by removing pool ladders or setting the kitchen aflame. While The Sims 4 retains much of this original charm, sometimes, Simmers just want to re-experience the quirky games that started it all. And now, they can.

What’s Included in The Sims Legacy Collection and The Sims 2 Legacy Collection

The Sims first released back in 2000, whereas The Sims 2 followed in 2004. That means it’s been a while since many of us have experienced these entries in The Sims franchise. So, what can Simmers expect from each collection?

The Sims Legacy Collection Packs

This Legacy Collection will include the base game for The Sims, as well as a number of expansions that originally released for the very first main series Sims game. Those packs are:

The Sims: Livin’ Large

The Sims: House Party

The Sims: Hot Date

The Sims: Vacation

The Sims: Unleashed

The Sims: Superstar

The Sims: Makin’ Magic

This pack will also include a little something for The Sims 4 with the The Sims 4: Throwback Fit Kit. This kit isn’t new, but it does include plenty of Create-A-Sim items to help embrace the nostalgia of the 90s, a perfect accompaniment to the 2000s version of The Sims.

The Sims 2 Legacy Collection Packs

For many Simmers of a certain age, their Sims journey truly began with the chaos that was The Sims 2. Millennial Sims fans can undoubtedly recall many an hour spent in the family computer room, subjecting their Sims to unspeakable horrors. For those who stacked up multiple expansions for the games, the Sims 2 Legacy Collection will deliver the proper vibes, as it includes every major expansion for the game. For a refresher, here’s what’s included:

The Sims 2: University

The Sims 2: Nightlife

The Sims 2: Open for Business

The Sims 2: Pets

The Sims 2: Bon Voyage

The Sims 2: Seasons

The Sims 2: FreeTime

The Sims 2: Apartment Life

The Sims 2: Holiday Party Pack

The Sims 2: Family Fun Stuff

The Sims 2: Glamour Life Stuff

The Sims 2: Happy Holiday Stuff

The Sims 2: Celebration! Stuff

The Sims 2: H&M Fashion Stuff

The Sims 2: Teen Style Stuff

The Sims 2: Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff

The Sims 2: Mansion & Garden Stuff

Along with all of those Sims 2 packs, this Legacy Collection also includes The Sims 4: Grunge Revival. Revisiting that 2004-era emo phase, anyone?

With so much nostalgic content to enjoy, Sims fans can truly celebrate the game’s birthday in style. The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle is available now on PC for $39.99 USD or local equivalent. Now get out there and guide those Sims to love, life… and maybe the occasional death by cowplant.