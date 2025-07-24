The Sims 4 Confirms Incoming Patch to Fix Ailments, Werewolf Noses, and More

As with most new packs, the latest addition to The Sims 4 launched with a few quirks. Most notably, Simmers have discovered that the newly added ailments from Enchanted by Nature are a bit overaggressive. This has caused Sims to be constantly plagued with ailments that impact their moods and require immediate attention. For many Simmers, this has taken some of the fun out of the new Apothecary skill. Thankfully, EA has now confirmed a fix for the ailments issue, along with a few other pesky bugs, in an upcoming update for The Sims 4.

Much like with Skyrim, bugs are often part of the charm when it comes to playing The Sims. They always have been. But sometimes, the glitches go beyond charming quirks into frustrating bugs that make the game less fun. That was the case with the recent issues with Sim pregnancy, and it’s happening again now with the frustrating frequency of ailments in Enchanted by Nature. Today, the official Sims support page on X, @TheSimsDirect, confirmed that another patch is headed our way next week.

Next week we’ll be releasing an update based on your feedback to reduce Ailment frequency by up to 75% & improve Balance tuning in Enchanted by Nature. Plus, we’re looking to resolve a few top reported concerns, including Werewolf nose colors. Thanks for all your feedback. — The Sims Direct Communications (@TheSimsDirect) July 24, 2025

The patch will bring the frequency of ailments down by 75% to allow players to do things other than constantly heal their Sims’ latest plague. Balance will also be improved, which should further reduce the frequency of ailments. When the new Sims 4 update goes live, EA will also share more details about how ailments are supposed to work. The developers also plan to share details about when you should and shouldn’t be able to see your Fairy Sims’ wings. If I had to guess, this might be related to the Create-a-Sim feature, which can be a smidge confusing when you’re making your first Fairy Sim.

For now, these are the only issues that have a confirmed fix coming in the next update to The Sims 4. However, EA is also hoping to address some additional concerns reported via the official Sims 4 forums. Here’s what’s on their radar.

Top Community Concerns to Be Addressed in Upcoming Sims 4 Patch

The patch will mainly focus on fixing Enchanted by Nature concerns. However, it will also fix a few “top community-reported concerns.” Chief among these is the issue where Werewolf nose colors are no longer showing up in Create-a-Sim. This issue looks to be a longer-term problem first reported back in February. Hopefully, those werewolf issues will be resolved with this next update.

Image courtesy of EA games

EA hasn’t confirmed which other bugs are on their laundry list for the next update. However, it does sound like they’re looking into a few other top concerns as shared by Simmers. Many fans are taking this opportunity to remind EA of lingering issues with save file corruption from the For Rent pack. This is a known issue that EA has previously shared it is investigating, but we still don’t have a clear timeline on when it will be resolved.

This latest update for The Sims 4 will release sometime next week. At that time, we should get a full list of patch notes to confirm which bugs have been addressed. Though there are still some frustrating issues lingering in the game, the pace of patches does seem to have picked up recently, with more small patches in lieu of less frequent, larger updates.