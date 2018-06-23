The Sims 4 Seasons Launches With New Trailer

The latest expansion for The Sims 4 called Season is now available with EA releasing a new trailer for the DLC’s launch.

Seasons is all about exactly what the name suggests, and the launch trailer lets players get acquainted with all four of the yearly seasons through different Sims characters. Winter, spring, summer, and fall are all showcased in the trailer with each member of the Sims family having an affinity for a different season while showing the various weathers and activities that Sims 4 players can take part in.

Over on EA’s site that details all the various add-ons and expansions players can purchase for The Sims 4, Seasons has a detailed description that includes weather, seasonal activities, holidays, and gardening opportunities.

“Add weather to your Sims’ lives to tell new stories, enjoy seasonal activities, and celebrate heartfelt holidays with The Sims 4 Seasons,” The Sims 4’s summary of Seasons said. “Make the most out of the weather all year round, from crisp snowfalls to sweltering heat – every world is affected by seasons in unique ways. Create a winter story with ice skating, befriend a magical scarecrow at the fall harvest, share a spring fling during a downpour, or host a summer pool party. Gather friends and family to celebrate holidays complete with traditions, gifts, and special guests. Stay warm or keep cool with all-new outfits to brave the elements. Even begin a blossoming gardening career as a botanist or by crafting floral arrangements!”

Shipping with the Seasons expansion are tons of items that fit in each season and holiday so that players can customize their living quarters to match whatever the mood is around them. Christmas decorations, wreaths for every holiday and season, stylish looks and outfits for swimming outdoors or spending time in the snow, and some spooky Halloween decorations are also included in the pack as well. Players can select which season they want to start in with the expansion and will then experience all of them in a normal cycle.

Seasons is available now for The Sims 4, but only for PC and Mac players. Those who know The Sims well will recognize that this is an expansion as opposed to the games’ stuff packs and game packs. This means that it’ll cost a bit more with the expansion pack priced at $40, but it’s shipping with enough involved to keep players busy for a while as they cycle through all of the seasons.