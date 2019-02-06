‘The Sims 4’ Gets Into the Lunar New Year Spirit With New Items

The Chinese New Year is in full swing and the crew behind The Sims 4 are getting into the Lunar spirit with festive new items with a new update that just went live. From new outfits, to delicious foods, the latest additions to the simulator game are the perfect way to ring in the Year of the Pig.

“Greetings, Simmers,” greets the latest blog post on the game’s website. “Today marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year festivities and we want to celebrate with your Sims. Patch your game and gather your Sim’s loved ones for a very special get-together.” According to the most recent patch, here’s what The Sims 4 players have to look forward to regarding new content – including some festive food dishes for that fictional family to enjoy:

Stylish outfits for adults and kids

A lovely kumquat tree

A traditional place setting for a family feast

An orange centerpiece

Delicious dumplings and Mud Carp

Red envelopes

Home decorations

Don’t have The Sims 4 or some of its incredible expansions? The Origins store is offering massive discounts on DLC such as Get Famous, 4 Seasons, Cats & Dogs, City Living, Parenthood, and so much more! You can check out what else has a good deal right here.

The Sims 4 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port – though we desperately need one.

For those that don’t know: The Sims 4 is the fourth major title in the popular life simulation series. Announced back in 2013, it released on September 2, 2014. Since its launch, it has sold over 10 million copies, and was notably the best selling PC game of not only 2014, but of 2015 as well.

