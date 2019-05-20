New The Sinking City Trailer Highlights Its “Deadly Fashion”

With The Sinking City only a little over a month away, fans of Lovecraftian adventures are getting excited. The upcoming title from Bigben Interactive and Frogwares is shaping up to be quite the experience, set in the 1920s in the fictional town called Oakmont, Massachusetts. Assuming the role of detective Charles W. Reed, players will need to dig deep into an investigation with some rather intriguing horrors that will be encountered. Of course, while on a proper investigation, one must wear the appropriate attire, which apparently includes a rather large backpack. There better be a giant magnifying glass in there.

Frogwares recently unveiled a new trailer for The Sinking City and it is all about the “Deadly Fashion” that is featured in the upcoming game. “In The Sinking City, there is a total of 12 outfits for the player to unlock and rock,” reads the video’s description. “As one smart man once said, a mere flood is no excuse to abandon your style.” Some of the 12 total outfits are pre-order bonuses, but the video above that shows the duds also reveals how to obtain each one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For more on the upcoming title:

“The Sinking City is an action/investigation game set in an open world inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft. In this new type of adventure, you take on the role of Charles W. Reed, an investigator in the 1920s United States. No sooner have you arrived in Oakmont, Massachusetts, than you are led to investigate a mysterious flood inundating the city, in the hopes of shedding light on the darkness that has seized the place and corrupted the minds of the inhabitants – and yours…”

The Sinking City is set to arrive on June 27th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the inbound game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Excited to taken on the madness found in The Sinking City in some sweet threads? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!