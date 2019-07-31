The Surge 2 Gets a Brutal Gameplay Trailer

Focus Home Interactive dropped a new trailer for The Surge 2 on Wednesday to show off many scenes of the game’s visceral combat. The series is all about literally picking enemies apart to cobble together your own hi-tech suit of destruction, and the trailer capitalizes on this by giving players more of the brutal finishers that the first game featured. Humans, mechs, and other creatures are all targets in this sequel to The Surge that’s coming out in September.

Flashier finishers and a brighter world mean players get to see all these brutalities in explicit detail as enemies are dismembered and scavenged. Compared to the first game, this second one looks to have honed in on the already violent aspect of chopping apart enemies to gather their belongings, but those who enjoyed that part of the game will hardly be complaining.

Still taking place in a dystopian future where mechs and humans mix together in various ways, this new game is based out of Jericho City where a nanomachine infestation threatens the inhabitants. Different factions ranging from cultists to common gangs litter the streets for players to fend off and collect new gear from.

“The Surge’s iconic fast-paced combat and unique limb targeting and looting mechanisms return for a dynamic combat experience that is as rewarding as it is unforgiving,” a summary of the game reads. “Experience brand new, bigger, more lively environments – Jericho City is a massive location, packed with secret passages, buildings, factions, friends, foes, and terrifying bosses. Abandoned, half-finished mega-structures sit alongside ostensibly serene parks that have become nanomachine hunting grounds. As you progress through this nightmare, earn TechScrap and equipment pieces by tearing off enemy limbs to equip them to your exo-rig.”

We’re happy to kick off a series of devblogs showcasing more insight into the development of The Surge 2! Curious about the places you’ll explore? Learn more in our first article on Level Design!https://t.co/QjyVegAwH7 pic.twitter.com/XxxLBKjDSh — The Surge (@TheSurgeGame) July 30, 2019

Ahead of the game’s release, developer Deck13 is giving insights into the game’s development through a series of dev blogs that look at different parts of The Surge 2. The first of those looks at the level design, so if Jericho City already has caught your interest, you can learn more about the floating city here.

The Surge 2 releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on September 24th.