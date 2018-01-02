The Surge Has a Fictional Splitscreen Mode in Netflix Show “Dark”

The Surge was spotted in the new Netflix show called Dark with characters taking part in some splitscreen action, the only issue being that the game doesn’t actually have such a mode.

The futuristic RPG was released back in May for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC with a combat style that allowed players to pick apart their enemies and repurpose materials for their own uses. Developed by Deck13, the game offers only a single-player experience as players progress through the challenging story, but a member of the development team responded to a post on Reddit about the splitscreen action before speculation could run too wild.

“In fact the series producers contacted us months before the show was shot as they were looking for a game to be shown in Dark,” Deck 13 said. “And they asked us if they could use The Surge for that (mainly cause Dark is the first German Netflix production and we here at Deck13 are a developer located in Germany as well).”

Deck13 signed off on the use of their game in the Netflix show, and even though the game doesn’t have a splitscreen option, they gave the show’s producers the go-ahead to make one up. However, fans of the game shouldn’t get their hopes up for such a mode to ever actually make its way into the game. Seeing it in Dark would definitely be enough to make players excited about the possibility of such a mode coming in the future, but it likely won’t be happening since such a mode would “wreck the console.”

“We agreed and allowed them to even fake a splitscreen if it fitted better for their idea,” Deck13 continued. “Some kind of creative rework one could say. Technically it’d wreck the console though.”

Should they ever decide to implement any kind of feature of the sort, the developers also said that they’d go about announcing it in a different manner than sticking it in the show for someone to find.

