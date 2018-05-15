Watch ‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Play ‘State of Decay 2’

State of Decay 2’s release isn’t far away, and The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs is helping Microsoft preview the exclusive by playing the zombie game in a state-of-the-art bunker built for gaming and survival.

The zombie-survival sequel will be available for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs on May 22. You can already check out some of the early access gameplay by watching certain streamers, but who better to discuss zombies and survival than Riggs himself who was a core character in The Walking Dead until just recently?

News of the stream was announced just yesterday by Riggs with a tweet that confirmed he’d be on-stream today during an Xbox Live Session that would be streamed through the official Xbox Mixer channel embedded above as well as through his personal Twitch account. Riggs has also participated in a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds session with Xbox before, the only console that the battle royale game is currently available on.

yooooo ya boi is partnering with @Xbox for round 3!! this time i’m playing the new #StateofDecay2 on #XboxLiveSessions tomorrow at 4pm PST!! will be livestreamed on https://t.co/BHI23mLNmV & xbox’s twitch/mixer pic.twitter.com/pn1lwBYDmD — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) May 15, 2018

In addition to having Riggs on to help preview the game, an official Xbox Gaming Bunker was also built to house some intense State of Decay 2 gaming sessions. This is the venue where Riggs’ gaming will take place as he both plays the game and shows viewers around the bunker that was detailed in an Xbox Wire announcement.

“The bunker is an authentic World War II-era Quonset bunker just seven miles east of downtown Los Angeles,” the Xbox Wire announcement said. “Originally built to house military personnel in 1947, the 4,000 square-foot space perfectly embodies the feeling of the dangerous, unpredictable dystopia inspired by State of Decay 2.”

Not unlike a bunker that might be found in a post-apocalyptic world filled with zombies, the Xbox Gaming Bunker is filled with resources like food, weapons, recreations of in-game items, and more to set the mood for some State of Decay 2 gameplay. It won’t be opened and closed just for the gaming session with Riggs though with those in the Los Angeles area able to play the game inside the bunker this week and weekend.

“Fans can also play out their survival plan by playing State of Decay 2 on four Xbox One stations. After all, who doesn’t want to practice their strategy in-game whilst the world crumbles around them? The bunker also comes with a chef that will cook an underground style BBQ to keep players fed.”

You can sign up here for gaming times in the bunker that’ll take place from May 16-20, and look for State of Decay 2 when it releases on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC on May 22.