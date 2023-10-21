The Walking Dead: Destinies Gets a Release Date

Another new The Walking Dead experience will be releasing very soon with The Walking Dead: Destinies getting a November 17th release date this week. The new game set in The Walking Dead's universe asks a bunch of "what if?" questions by putting players in different scenarios where they can alter the canon events of The Walking Dead's various stories and explore branching scenarios based on their actions. When the game releases on November 17th, it'll be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

The game was announced back in August, so it'll be a relatively short time from its reveal to its release next month. It's developed by Flux Games, the studio that's made other licensed works such as Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues – The Game and Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising and is published by GameMill Entertainment, a publisher which handles everything from Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and its sequel to the Skull Island: Rise of Kong game which hasn't been received very well at all.

The Walking Dead: Destinies Trailer, Release Date

Could Merle have made it back to the camp? Could Lori live to see Lil' Ass-Kicker's smiling face? Or are their fates inevitable?



It's your choice to make. #TWDdestinies



The Walking Dead: Destinies, coming 11/17/2023. Pre-order now at: https://t.co/1xPHiAIjQy pic.twitter.com/CfGtwlvdbV — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 19, 2023

Alongside the release date announcement, we also got a new trailer for The Walking Dead: Destinies to show off some of the scenarios players will find themselves in and the decisions they can make. What if Rick Grimes' son, Carl, died early on in the show? What if instead of Rick killing Shane Walsh, his former friend kills him instead and takes over Rick's spot in the Grimes family and the group of survivors that he already coveted?

Those are just a couple of the scenarios shown off in the trailer, but a preview of the game offered a bit more details about what parts of the show the game will encompass as well as some of the locations players will visit which should give an idea of some of the choices players will be able to make. For those who want to play things largely by the book and just deviate slightly here and there, it looks like you'll be able to essentially make all the "correct" choices as Rick and others if you'd prefer to do so, too.

"Play as Rick Grimes, who wakes from a coma to find his world forever changed," a preview of the game teased. "Fight walkers, relive iconic moments from the hit television series, and change the destiny of The Walking Dead Universe as your choices separate heroes from villains, and the living from the dead. Visit iconic locations from the first half of the show, including Atlanta, the Greene farm, The Prison, and Woodbury. Will you make the same choices as Rick, or will you forge your own path through the world of The Walking Dead?"

The Walking Dead: Destinies is scheduled to release on November 17th. It'll be priced at $49.99 regardless of your preferred platform with no special editions available -- only the base game.