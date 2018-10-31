‘The Walking Dead’ Reference Found In ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

So a few days ago, we reported a neat little reference to Red Dead Redemption 2 just a day before its release from AMC's The Walking Dead, in which the show put Rick Grimes into the role of the fast-shooting cowboy, along with the mock title Walking Dead Redemption IX. (You can see the tweet below in case you missed it.)

So it's not a total shock then that we came across a Walking Dead reference in Red Dead Redemption 2, now is it?

Our colleague Tony Polanco, who works with Geek.com and The Koalition, recently found an interesting sight in the open-world Western game -- a barn with the words "Stay Out! Plague" written on them. Mind you, he didn't go in to see what was there (we're not even sure if you can get the door open), but the print looks rather familiar.

(Photo: Romudeth)

That's because it reminded us of the "Don't Open, Dead Inside" text we've seen in promotions for The Walking Dead, which you can see below. It is pretty close there in terms of reference. It's just missing the zombies trying to break through the door.

Tony was also kind enough to pinpoint the location on the map, in case you want to pay this barn a visit. It's apparently located just below a pig farm and right above Pleasance in Lemoyne. You may have to do a little digging around, but the maps below should provide some assistance.

(Photo: Romudeth)

(Photo: Romudeth)

This is the latest Easter egg to be found in the game, and who knows? It might just hint at a potential return of the Undead Nightmare down the road, since that DLC did so well for the first Red Dead when it came out years ago. Fingers crossed that we haven't seen the end of this journey!

Thanks to Tony for his assistance in pinpointing this neat little egg. You can follow his Twitter account here.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Check out our review as well!