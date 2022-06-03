The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Gets New PSVR Trailer

During today’s PlayStation State of Play, Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment revealed a new trailer for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution. The sequel was announced back in January for PSVR, Meta Quest, and other PC VR platforms, and today’s State of Play confirmed that it will also release on PSVR 2. The sequel will take advantage of the next-gen hardware in a number of exciting ways, including superior visuals, as well as haptic feedback support. Today’s trailer showcased the former, offering what looks to be a big improvement over the previous game in the series.

The new trailer from State of Play can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners was a big success story when it released back in 2020. The game earned more than $60 million in revenue, so the sequel announcement wasn’t too surprising. The game will once again put players in the role of the Tourist, as they explore New Orleans. The trailer is narrated by Mama, confirming her survival at the end of the first game. This time around, players can look forward to a much bigger pool of weapons, including the highly-anticipated chainsaw, which appears as part of the game’s logo. In a post on PlayStation Blog, Skydance Interactive’s Alexander Eden says that the weapons will allow players to dispatch walkers in ways impossible in the previous game.

“The physics-based combat and the wide variety of weapons to interactwith in Saints & Sinners was one of its greatest highlights, andChapter 2: Retribution aims to take tactile brutality even further. Thegear you find won’t simply be variants of already familiar weapons, butinstead be designed to provide unique methods of combat not previouslyavailable,” writes Eden.

Fans planning to check out The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution through PSVR are in luck, as it will be releasing sometime in 2022. However, those planning to check out the PlayStation 5 version will be waiting until sometime in 2023.

Are you looking forward to The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution? Were you a fan of the first game?Letus know inthecomments or share yourthoughts directly on Twitterat@Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!