The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Sequel Revealed

Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment have announced that the popular VR survival horror video game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is getting a standalone sequel of sorts inexplicably titled — and this is the full, official title — The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution. The new game is set to release for PlayStation VR, Oculus Quest (or Meta Quest), and other PC VR platforms, but no official date or release window has been announced. The reveal today was made in part to celebrate the second anniversary of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, which launched on January 23, 2020, and has made over $60 million in revenue, according to the announcement.

In The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, players take on the role of the Tourist in a continuation of the storyline from what is now, technically, the first chapter. Players will meet new characters and face new threats as they attempt to survive in what is left of New Orleans. Exactly what all of that actually looks like remains to be seen, but the announcement indicates that more details about The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution will be revealed later this year.

“The past two years have been absolutely incredible for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and we’re grateful for the continued support from the player community who have helped make the game the success it is today,” said Chris Busse, acting head of Skydance Interactive, as part of the announcement. “We’re excited to announce Chapter 2, and we can’t wait to let players explore the new adventures that await them in the French Quarter and beyond.”

As noted above, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution is set to release for PlayStation VR, Oculus Quest (or Meta Quest), and other PC VR platforms. No definitive release date or even launch window has been announced at this point. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the original VR video game right here.

