The Walking Dead: Survivors Developer Responds to Situation Involving Stolen Resident Evil 2 Art

A strange situation came about just a few days ago which saw The Walking Dead: Survivors, a mobile game based on the popular multimedia franchise, lifting artwork from Capcom's Resident Evil 2 and adapting it for promotional purposes. The ads featuring this art weren't in circulation for long, however, before eventually being taken down.

In the wake of this ordeal, we reached out to Skybount Entertainment, the license holder of The Walking Dead IP, to ask for clarification regarding this matter. In turn, we received the following statement on behalf of the development team behind The Walking Dead: Survivors:

"Elex, the developer and publisher of The Walking Dead: Survivors, would like to apologize for the unacceptable oversight that occurred with a recent piece of key art to promote the game. While developed by a third-party agency, it is ultimately our responsibility to properly vet these assets and we did not do right by the community and by our licensing partners at Skybound Entertainment. Effective immediately, Elex has instituted new policies and processes to ensure higher levels of accountability moving forward. To that end, we have pulled the art in question down from all channels and will no longer be using it moving forward. We understand that this situation will appropriately lead to further scrutiny of our future marketing collateral and we look forward to earning back your trust through the actions that follow these words."

As Elex makes clear, this seems to be something that happened beyond the purview of the studio itself. Oftentimes when it comes to marketing for video games, movies, or any other notable pieces of media, promotional campaigns are (at least in part) put together by outside companies. As such, the situation that Elex has described here isn't one that is unusual and seems to have resulted in this unfortunate matter as a whole.

At this time, it doesn't seem as though anything more will be coming from this story. Capcom, the publisher of the Resident Evil series, also hasn't provided a public comment on the matter. If that were to change, we'd let you know.

