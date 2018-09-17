‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Episode 2 Trailer Released

Telltale Games released the first trailer for Episode 2 of The Walking Dead: The Final Season that shows more of Clementine and A.J. in the ever-stressful world of The Walking Dead.

Making good on its teaser from days ago that a new trailer would be coming soon, Telltale Games dropped the next trailer for The Walking Dead: The Final Season on Monday, the first trailer for the second episode called Suffer the Children. The trailer alludes to dangers that Clementine and A.J. will face that come in the form of both the walkers that constantly surround them and other survivors, some of them ones that Clementine is already acquainted with.

“With their future suddenly poisoned by uncertainty, Clem must work to manage the fallout and salvage their situation,” Telltale’s description for the new trailer said. “But a force more relentless than the dead is lurking in the woods, and a ghost from Clementine’s past will soon return to threaten her future…”

That returning character appears to be Lilly as people who watched the trailer pointed out, a character who appears 45 seconds into the trailer in an apparent setup for a showdown between Lilly and Clementine in the second episode.

While this is the first full trailer that’s been released for Suffer the Children and shows much more of the second episode’s plot, but it’s actually not the first nor the longest look at Episode 2 that we’ve seen. Telltale Games shared a video during PAX West that’s not listed as a trailer but shows a lengthy scene between Clementine and A.J. In the scene, we see how much A.J. has matured throughout the seasons of Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead but still see that he has a ways to go with Clementine telling him “You’re still little” as he protects them at night with a makeshift knife.

As for the release date of Suffer the Children, players don’t have long to wait until the episode’s out with the Episode 2 releasing on Sept. 25. Telltale Games revealed this and the rest of the episodes’ release dates back in August with a tweet that scheduled the episodes out from August until the final episode of the final season releases in December.

🏃‍♀️ “Done Running” – August 14

🚸 “Suffer the Children” – September 25

🔥 “Broken Toys” – November 6

😭 “Take Us Back” – December 18 pic.twitter.com/YyX7VZOjTr — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) August 15, 2018

The Walking Dead: The Final Season‘s Suffer the Children episode releases on Sept. 25 for all available platforms.