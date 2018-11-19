‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Episode Release Dates Announcement Coming Soon

The release dates for the final two episodes of Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season will be announced soon, Skybound said.

After taking over the development of the game from Telltale Games, the creators of narrative-driven games based on popular brands like Game of Thrones, the Borderlands series, and The Walking Dead, Skybound announced on Monday that it’s returned to work on the series that was jeopardized by Telltale Games’ turmoil. Now being developed by Skybound Games, the new team in charge of Episode 3 and 4 of The Walking Dead: The Final Season said team members who originally worked on the game are back at it again following some navigations through legal and logistical matters.

“After Telltale shut its doors, the game was, unfortunately, unable to be worked on and hence the release dates of Episodes 3 and 4 have been delayed,” Skybound’s update said. “But, we’re excited to let you know that many of the talented, passionate team members who originally worked on the game are resuming development efforts today!”

Thank you all for your patience and support! We’ve got an important update regarding The Final Season of Telltale’s #TheWalkingDead //t.co/3cIpbkiUHA pic.twitter.com/DXth6TTzPr — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) November 19, 2018

The fact that the team has returned to working on the game is welcome news for those waiting for the final two episodes, and the announcement even said that release dates for the remaining episodes will be shared before long.

“Soon, we will be announcing release dates for the two remaining episodes. It’s likely that previous seasons of the game may be unavailable to purchase for a few days as we transition—but don’t panic!—we’ll have everything back online ASAP. If you already purchased Season Four, you will NOT have to pay again; future episodes will be available to download as soon as they are released via your original point of purchase.”

A statement from Skybound Games CEO Ian Howe that was made back in October gave some indication of when the third episode would be released, but the official timeframe hasn’t been confirmed since then. Howe responded to a question on Reddit that asked about the release dates for the final episodes and said he couldn’t give a definitive answer but added that he expected the third episode to be out some time in 2018 and said he’d be “very disappointed if we can’t make that happen.”

The most recent development on the state of the game and Telltale Games prior to update from Skybound Games came days ago when it was discovered that Telltale Games’ titles were disappearing from Steam and that the company was liquidating assets.