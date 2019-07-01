The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series Gets a Release Date

A release date has been announced for Skybound Games’ The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series, the complete collection of the narrative-based The Walking Dead games. It contains every main game in the Telltale’s series as well as all the DLC and more bonuses. The collection was originally announced back in April and was said to be out sometime in September, and that release window has now been refined to be September 10th when the game will be out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Epic Games Store platforms.

Telltale’s The Walking Dead spans four seasons with the first of those releasing back in 2012 and the last chapter of The Final Season wrapping up earlier this year. This collection will include all those main seasons along with some improvements for the characters, graphics, and other areas. It’s not a full remaster of the older games, but those who’ve been playing it since the beginning should notice a difference.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series contains all 4 Seasons, 400 DAYS DLC, and The Walking Dead: Michonne,” a description of the collection on Skybound’s site read. “Experience the full story of young survivor Clementine as she grows from scared little girl to capable survivor. A light of hope in a dark world, Clementine goes through many protectors and weathers many threats, learning to fight back in an apocalypse where the weak are crushed and the cruel get results. Always at a disadvantage, Clementine must outsmart and out-will foes stronger than her, and become one of the toughest people still alive, despite her small stature. It’s up to you how much Clementine trusts, who she loves, who she hurts, and what she chooses to protect when you cannot save everyone.”

The “Graphic Black” art stylet that’s previewed in the trailer above is one example of the improvements being made. This art style made its debut in Season 4 and is now being applied to the earlier seasons along with dynamic lighting to episodes that need it. Behind-the-scenes bonuses like insights from the developers, better character performances in terms of lip syncing and gameplay, and digital bonuses like a music player, art gallery, and a 3D model viewer are some of the digital bonuses the collection includes.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series launches on September 10th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Epic Games Store.