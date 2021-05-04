The Witcher 3 Director Leaves CD Projekt Red Following Bullying Allegations

✖

Director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who served as director of CD Projekt Red's classic The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has resigned from the Polish publisher because of workplace bullying allegations according to a new report from Bloomberg. According to an email to CD Projekt Red staff, the studio has been conducting a months-long investigation into allegations of bullying against Tomaszkiewicz, which Tomaszkiewicz addressed in the email to staff, saying that a commission had been formed to investigate these allegations and had found him not guilty. He went on to say that some are feeling stress or fear when working with him, so he is stepping down.

“Nonetheless, a lot of people are feeling fear, stress or discomfort when working with me,” Tomaszkiewicz wrote. He also apologized to staff “for all the bad blood I have caused", and added that the decision to resign was one agreed upon with the company's board.

“I am going to continue working on myself,” Tomaszkiewicz wrote. “Changing behavior is a long and arduous process, but I’m not giving up, and I hope to change.”

Tomaszkiewicz was going to be part of developing the next Witcher game, but obviously, that isn't going to be the case now. Bloomberg reached out for comment and Tomaszkiewicz confirmed he is resisting, adding that he was “sad, a bit disappointed and resigned.”

Tomaszkiewicz is also listed as second director and head of production for Cyberpunk 2077, the studio's current project that hasn't gone according to plan. The game suffered a difficult launch and the team has been hard at work patching and updating the game since launch, and it had so many challenges on last-gen consoles that it was pulled from the PlayStation Store. That said, those who played the game on a high-end PC had much better things to say about it, and despite those issues, the game sold extremely well.

We'll keep you posted as more details come to light.