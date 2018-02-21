Geralt from The Witcher III’s Iconic Bathtub Scene Immortalized With Upcoming Statue

Don’t get us wrong, The Witcher III title was filled to the brim with memorable moments and stunning scenery but nothing quite captured our hearts like that iconic bathtub scene did. Geralt of Rivia is … erm, very pretty to look at and I may or may not have spent more time than I probably should have thinking about that scene. Still, it was a hilarious sexy moment in the game and now fans of the brave monster slayer can keep that treasured memory with them forever because it’s getting a collectible statue.

The latest statue comes from Dark Horse that has quite a few new merch pieces lined up for the near future! One of those, however, is this beauty seen below:

There’s even a rubber ducky, come on! It’s definitely a far stretch from how Geralt is usually shown off: the robust hero with a determined look on his brow and sword in hand. Still, we’re not complaining. Not even in the slightest, though Polygon did mention that both CD Projekt RED and Dark Horse were “on the fence” about the latest item in their merch line releasing. Don’t be scared, Projekt Red, we’ll be gentle.

And now that we’ve made it weird, you can check out more up close and personal shots of the upcoming statue from Polygon, who managed to take quite a few shots at this past week’s Toy Fair in New York City. As for the price point and when the new collectible will be available, Dark Horse has yet to divulge that information at this time. For now, we pray.

