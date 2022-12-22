The Witcher 3 Gets Second Hotfix, Patch Notes Revealed

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt got another quick hotfix this week to take care of some more issues affecting things like the overall stability of the game as well as more specific adjustments like ones for the Steam Deck platform. This update follows another hotfix released not long ago that did more of the same, and like the first one, this latest hotfix is only applicable to the PC version of the game.

This latest hotfix consists of "further overall stability improvements," according to CD Projekt Red, as well as some more specific changes, but since it's a hotfix and not a full-on update, it's accompanied by a pretty concise set of patch notes. The tweet from The Witcher's Twitter account summarized the hotfix:

"We've released another hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC. It further improves the overall stability and introduces fixes to photo mode, Arabic language in the game, toxicity bug, Steam Deck and more," the update on the game said. "The game version won't change."

In replies to questions asked about the hotfix on Twitter, The Witcher team responded to clarify things like the improvements for the photo mode which included "a vignette fix and some bug fixes." In response to questions about updates for other platforms as people listed issues that were occurring elsewhere beyond PC, The Witcher team said that more updates for all platforms are on the way.

"Our dev teams are working towards hotfixes on ALL platforms as fast as we can, and we look forward to bringing further updates in the new year," one reply about future updates said.

While those on the PC platform have been able to enjoy a more high-quality The Witcher 3 experience for a while now, the PC platform also benefitted from the next-gen console update the game got with new graphics settings and features added to the PC version, too. That's led to more people coming back to the game which, in turn, will lead to more hotfixes and updates like these to make sure issues are taken care of.