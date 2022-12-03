The Witcher 3 Finally Fixing Major Complaint Players Have Had Since Launch

Seven years after its launch, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is finally being updated to fix one of the biggest complaints players have had since the game's initial release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The fix is coming alongside the next-gen release of the game coming later this month, but it's presumably being rolled out to all versions, though this isn't clarified.

If you've played the RPG classic, you'll know that it does have a few shortcomings and irritable design choices. For example, there's way too much fall damage in the game, which wouldn't be so bad if it wasn't so easy to fall, especially when using Roach. That said, Acting Narrative Director/Lead Quest Designer at CD Projekt Red, Philipp Weber, has confirmed that fall damage has been "tweaked." How much it's been tweaked, Weber doesn't say, but it must be a meaningful improvement if he felt the need to highlight it on Twitter.

Why this tweak is being made so many years after the game's release is unclear, but it will hopefully go a long way in removing a couple of annoyingly cheap deaths a playthrough.

And yeah, we also tweaked fall damage 👀 https://t.co/mHEfjUKE0t — Philipp Weber (@PhiWeber) November 23, 2022

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is set to hit PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 14. It's currently playable on these machines via backward compatibility and natively available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

"The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open-world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences," reads an official blurb about the game from CD Projekt Red. "In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore."

