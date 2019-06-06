Report: The Witcher 3 Nintendo Switch Port Will Be Announced Next Week

Is The Witcher 3 coming to Nintendo Switch? Looks like it. As you may know, last month multiple retail listings leaked The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch. Then yesterday, Doug Cockle, the voice actor of Geralt, dropped a pretty heavy tease suggesting the same thing. And now multiple reports are claiming the open-world RPG will be revealed for Nintendo Switch next week, presumably during Nintendo’s E3 showcase. The most notable of these reports is from Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips, who is doing everything he can to confirm the rumors and leaks without outright confirming it, likely due to an NDA.

Now, I don’t have any sources at CD Projekt Red, and thus I can’t confirm or deny this. When these leaks and reports first started surfacing, they seemed preposterous. And they still do. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt may be a 2015 game, but it’s still one of the most ambitious titles of this generation. How could it possibly run on the Nintendo Switch? Well, either there’s some serious wizardry afoot or a downgrade. I mean, there’s going to be a downgrade no matter what, the question is: how big will it be? I imagine it can’t be that big otherwise CD Projekt Red wouldn’t bother.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt. It’s unofficial information. However, the evidence is starting to mount, and Phillips has prove to be a reliable source in the past.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In addition to rumblings about a Nintendo Switch port, there’s also been some rumblings about next-gen ports, but at the moment, there’s nothing substantial to report on that front.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Would you be interested in playing one of the best role-playing games of all-time on Nintendo Switch?