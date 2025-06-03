The Witcher 4 Fans Don’t Trust New Reveal After Cyberpunk 2077

The Witcher 4 fans are highly skeptical of the newly released gameplay after what happened with Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red became one of the most respected developers in the industry following the release of The Witcher 3. It was a massive hit that has gone on to be one of the best selling games of all-time. There was a lot of hype for CD Projekt Red’s next game, Cyberpunk 2077, as a result and the developer built up a lot of hype by showing gameplay for it years before it would ever release. As a result, the scope, scale, and detail of the game wasn’t all the way there when it released.

Cyberpunk 2077 was quite a disaster at launch and it took years before it fully recovered. It is a much better game now, but it still lacks some of the detail and nuance that was presented in early gameplay reveals. It’s not uncommon for developers to pull back on things as it gets closer to release and have to tighten up the game. CD Projekt Red is currently working on The Witcher 4 as its next game and while that is a world that the developer is more comfortable in, some fans fear CD Projekt Red is making its old mistakes again. The developer had previously noted it would take a more restrained approach to marketing future games, but it doesn’t seem like that’s the case.

The Witcher 4‘s Tech Demo Has Fans Skeptical After Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red just debuted a brand new look at The Witcher 4 this morning and while some fans expected a behind the scenes look, what we got was pretty wild. CD Projekt Red played a demo on stage running on a PS5 at 60 FPS. This isn’t considered “gameplay”, but just a tech demo that shows off what CD Projekt Red is aiming to achieve with this game. Keep in mind, The Witcher 4 isn’t due out for years, so to see something with this much polish that far out is highly unusual. To CD Projekt Red’s credit, it looks fantastic and seeing how gorgeous the world looks, how dynamic the NPCs are, and the fluidity in the controls was really exciting. However, it’s easy for fans to be cynical over this.

A lot of fans drew comparisons to early Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay, particularly when it comes to the NPCs. Seeing Ciri slip through crowds so smoothly, having her be able to knock things out of their hands, and more. Although some have accused CD Projekt Red of faking this footage, Epic Games/Unreal Engine developer Caleb Longmire states that it’s real and that they worked on it directly, noting that it’s heavily scripted, but the tech is working and legitimate.

I worked on it. Its real. — Caleb Longmire (@clongmire42) June 3, 2025

Still, fans are skeptical after Cyberpunk 2077. Despite how grand The Witcher 4‘s world looks, fans don’t want to get their hopes up. CD Projekt Red did move to Unreal Engine 5 in order to streamline its development process and make it easier for new employees to come aboard, as they won’t have to learn CDPR’s internal tech anymore.

Yup, as I was watching this I started getting PTSD from Cyberpunk 2077 promises — NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) June 3, 2025

Interesting seeing people getting hyped for Witcher 4 after the biggest lie that was the Cyberpunk 2077 launch.



I wish the game the best, but I'm remaining highly skeptical. — TwistedDanns (@Clovis_baloi) June 3, 2025

Love cdprojekt but I don’t believe this for a second lol. Have we already forgotten about cyberpunk launch? — stu (@MKelin95) June 3, 2025

LMAO this shit is NOT gonna look like this — tmqtmq (@Necru123) June 3, 2025

“Running on base PS5 with ray-tracing at 60FPS.”



That again? Did they lie with CyberPunk 2077 and will they lie again with Witcher 4? CyberPunk 2077 didn't teach you anything, did it? 60FPS+RT+UE5 on a ps5 base? For God's sake — Andre (@AndreLSS91) June 3, 2025

Yup not taking the whole “immersion” and “random” NPC interactions after being scammed by Cyberpunk 2077 in 2018. CDPR loves to lie again and watch how generic the NPC interactions will be basic AF just like their previous games — Toodles (@ToodlesTTV) June 3, 2025