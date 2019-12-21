The Witcher’s Anya Chalotra Talks Bringing Geralt Bath Tub Meme to Life with Henry Cavill

One of the more memorable sequences from CD Projekt Red’s Witcher games included Geralt taking a bath, and it quickly became a Meme and GIF staple on social media. That’s why fans were delighted to see Geralt in a tub in the trailers for Netflix‘s adaptation of The Witcher, though in this version Geralt isn’t alone in the tub. He is accompanied by Yennefer for a full conversation between the two, and when we had the chance to speak to Anya Chalotra about it, we had to ask if she’s ready for her and Henry Cavill’s version to become just as viral.

“It’s such an iconic moment, and I’m glad that we both got to bring it to light,” Chalotra said. “And I hope it has everything that the fans want in it. I think Yennefer being there, and them having that back and forth, the way they communicate in that tub, I think it’s such a key, in that tub. It’s so right, it’s such a lovely moment for them for the fans to see what their relationship is like, especially at the beginning of their relationship.”

Having Yennefer be a part of it adds another layer to the scene, lifting it from homage to something truly additive to these two character’s growing relationship, which is a big focal point of the latter half of the season.

You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below, and you can check out my full review right here!

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

