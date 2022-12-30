The Witcher: Blood Origin Reveals Surprising Connection Between Geralt and Ciri

With The Witcher: Blood Origin being set 1200 years in the past of the main Witcher series, there were bound to be some unexpected tethers to the current timeline, and indeed there were. In addition to Jaskier's involvement, there were some big revelations discovered in the prototype Witcher's story, and one such revelation was the surprising connection between Geralt and Ciri thanks to the relationship between Eile and Fjall. Spoilers incoming for The Witcher: Blood Origin so if you haven't finished the series yet you've been warned.

In the final episode, we learn that Eile is pregnant, and it was Fjall's child. Fjall ended up undergoing the torturous process to become the prototype Witcher that would lead to the Trial of the Grasses and subsequently Witchers like Geralt down the line. Eile and Fjall were intimate after that process, imbuing their child with both sets of genes.

Ithlinne gives her prophecy by touching Eile's stomach, teasing how it leads to Ciri and the Elder Blood that she contains. This also ties into the title of the show, Blood Origin, and thus our interesting connection, as Ciri and Geralt are both descendants of that same bloodline. While this wouldn't necessarily outright make them direct relatives, it might make them distant ones, and it does mean that they share much of the same monster DNA and some of the same genes.

The Trial of the Grasses would continue to evolve and iterate over time, and in later versions, those who undertake the process are sterile moving forward. That was not the case with Fjall though, so the process and effects are not what they would ultimately become.

It will also be interesting to see if this is followed up on in The Witcher season 3, as this is not known by either Geralt or Ciri at when we left off with them in season 2. This could be a key plot point, or it could just be something interesting to consider as fans follow their journey, but either way, we'll have to wait and see. You can find the official description below.

"Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

The Witcher: Blood Origin is currently available to stream on Netflix.