‘The Witcher’s’ Ciri Cosplayer Brings the Young Witcher to Life

Earlier this year we shared a stunning Serana from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim cosplay from none other than April Gloria and honestly? We couldn’t get enough of her amazing creations! Because of that, we wanted to share one more cosplay she did this time featuring Ciri from the beloved The Witcher franchise made famous by CD Projekt RED.

The cosplayer in question is April Gloria. You may have seen her before, Buzzfeed absolutely loves calling her the “Goth Taylor Swift” for some reason, though she does bear an uncanny resemblance to the singer out of cosplay. Still, her rendition of Ciri is impressive and it is kind of interesting to see what the “clone” of the country star would look like in a world full of Witchers and demons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I have to say too that I met her once at a convention in passing and she was absolutely the sweetest person ever. If you love cosplay and are interested in learning more about the craft itself, I’d highly recommend checking her out on Facebook right here! You won’t regret it, she’s incredibly active with her fans and is known for her progression shots as well. The perfect mentor to have for those looking to get into cosplay.

Want even more cosplay in your life? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Feel free to check out our cosplay hub right here to see even more amazing fan creations!

You can contact the author of this story on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.