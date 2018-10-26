‘The Witcher’s’ Ciri, Triss, and Yennefer Invade ‘Fallout 4’ With This Mod

Today marks 11 years of the wonderful The Witcher franchise and while many of us are celebrating by diving back into the role of Geralt of Rivia, others may be wanting to pay their respects in other ways. For those itching to get back into the Wasteland of Fallout 4, we have just the mod for you!

The Witcher’s Triss, Ciri, and Yennefer all join the Wasteland with this incredible mod that looks just like the characters from the fantasy series! Whether you feel like harnessing your inner Queen of Cintra with the Ciri mod, or becoming the powerful sorceress found in Yennefer, this mod is the perfect way to blend both franchises into one experience.

Ciri

Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, Queen of Cintra, Princess of Brugge and Duchess of Sodden, heiress to Inis Ard Skellig and Inis An Skellig, and suzeraine of Attre and Abb Yarra. A mouthful, yes, but the Elven descendant definitely deserves her spot in the Fallout 4-verse if only to see her take down a Super Mutant!

Download this mod here.

Triss Merigold

If you’re Team Triss and have a soft spot for the redhead just like Geralt himself, then this one is for you. According to Triss’s lore, “She was friends with Yennefer and the witcher Geralt of Rivia, but also unhappily in love with the latter. Triss took care of Ciri at Kaer Morhen for some time and is like an older sister to her. It was through her intervention that Ciri was not subjected to harmful hormone changes at Kaer Morhen, stripping her of her secondary gender traits.”

Download Triss here.

Yennefer

And then there’s Yennefer, the powerful sorceress that was like a mother-figure to Ciri and one of the main love interest’s for The Witcher protagonist. Plus she has penchant for unicorns, because who wouldn’t?

You can download Yennefer right here.

Though both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 support mods for Fallout 4, these are soley for PC through Nexus Mods.