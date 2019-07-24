The Witcher: Comic-Con Exclusive Footage Features Shocking Yennefer Scene

At San Diego Comic-Con fans got a glimpse of Netflix’s anticipated adaptation of The Witcher, based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, including several clips shown exclusively at the Hall H panel. One of those clips was centered on Yennefer (played by Anya Chalotra) and gave us a glimpse at how the show will look to flesh out the other characters before they cross paths with Geralt (played by Henry Cavill). This clip really showcased the balance between dark subject matter and sarcastic humor that the series is known for, and it looks to be alive and well in this poignant sequence.

The clip starts off with Yennefer sitting on the beach next to a dead baby, sitting in a shallow grave. Yennefer says “Which one of us are you here for (talks to Raven circling above) and then turns her attention towards the baby. “Sorry you didn’t have a life, but you weren’t missing much”. Still, what would you have had? Parents?”, in a rather sarcastic tone.

She continues talking to the baby and comparing their two lives, with Yennefer pondering the thought that the baby might just be luckier than her. She then picks up the baby and finishes burying her in the sand.

After the clip was shown Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich revealed a behind the scenes detail regarding that sequence, saying “This is the first time I’ve seen that clip without the VFX tag that read “Make baby dead”.

You can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

