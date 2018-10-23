‘The Witcher’ Devs Reveal Hilarious Vanity Fact About the “Ass Ears”

The celebration continues as CD Projekt RED celebrates 11 years of their incredible The Witcher franchise. The RPG inspired by the novels of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski took the gaming world by storm when it first made its grand debut 11 years ago, and it continues to astound today. While the rest of us may be diving in once more for another playthrough, the studio just shared an interesting tid-bit about two of the vanity items for our beloved hero.

CD Projekt RED took to their Twitter to talk about the Professor’s spectacles and the Ass ears for the notorious Geralt of Rivia. In their recent Tweet they stated, “Hearts of Stone introduces two vanity items for Geralt: Professor’s spectacles and Ass ears. Late in production we realized that Geralt should be able to wear them simultaneously. That’s why there’s a recipe for Concealment kit, which merges them into one item.”

Of course it’s a celebration, so naturally players joined in on the conversation to show off Geralt’s fabulous style:

You have to admit though – he looks sassy!

This marks just another day of celebrating the iconic franchise with the first revealing stunning Triss Merigold concept art. With a fewmore days to go, we’re excited to see what other revelations the folks over at CD Projekt RED have in store!

New to the franchise? Learn more about the latest entry in the video game series that made the RPG-verse even more grand below:

“The Witcher: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, next-generation open world role-playing game set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher you play as the professional monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia, tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, viking pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.”