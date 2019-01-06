‘The Witcher’ Comes to Life With This Ciri Cosplay

Cosplay is an incredible way for fans to show off their creative style while bringing some of our favourite characters from games, movies, and books to life! With so much talk about The Witcher series lately, we’ve been on the hunt to let see the community at its finest. When we stumbled upon this insanely detailed Ciri cosplay, it was too good not to share:

The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Armored Heart Cosplay’ and she’s definitely got one hell of a portfolio. From comics, to games, to even just incredible styles all her own, she’s definitely a talented cosplayer and one you should be watching out for! You can see even more of her amazing work right here.

