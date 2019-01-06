‘The Witcher’ Comes to Life With This Ciri Cosplay

Cosplay is an incredible way for fans to show off their creative style while bringing some of our favourite characters from games, movies, and books to life! With so much talk about The Witcher series lately, we’ve been on the hunt to let see the community at its finest. When we stumbled upon this insanely detailed Ciri cosplay, it was too good not to share:
You know…I used to get REALLY nervous about doing non-convention/outdoor shoots like this one – mostly was afraid people were gonna be jerks haha! 😂 But the more outdoor shoots I do – the more fun they are! Honestly I’ve had 99% lovely experiences. Literally on this day when I was in my Ciri cosplay, a woman in a car near the entrance of the park stopped @geekstrong and I and was like “I don’t know what you’re doing but you look AMAZING!” It was so kind. I think most people just like seeing a little bit of fun and weirdness in their day 😁 * * 📷 by the awesome @geekstrong * * #witcherwednesday #outdoorshoot #portrait #photography #cosplayphotography #girlswhocosplay #ciri #witcher #witcher3 #thewitcher #wildhunt #cirillaofcintra #thewitchercosplay #ciricosplay #witchercosplay #witcher3wildhunt #cdprojektred #cosplayer #cosplay #videogames #cosplayersofinstagram #foam #worblaart #worbla #gamer #gamercosplay #netflix
A flashback for #witcherwednesday to my Ciri cosplay at SDCC 2018! 😁 * Can’t wait for SDCC 2019… If you didn’t nab tickets for this year, I’d still recommend going just to see the insanity. We did that a couple of years ago and it was so much fun! There’s still plenty to do nearby outside the convention center (local parties, events and experiences). I’d just recommend getting a hotel room early – they go really fast! 😭 * * 📷 by @jrulison * * #sdcc #portrait #photography #photographer #cosplayphotography #girlswhocosplay #ciri #cirilla #witcher #witcher3 #thewitcher #wildhunt #cirillaofcintra #thewitchercosplay #ciricosplay #witchercosplay #witcher3wildhunt #cdprojektred #cosplayer #cosplay #videogames #cosplayersofinstagram #foam #worbla #gamer #gamercosplay #netflix
The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Armored Heart Cosplay’ and she’s definitely got one hell of a portfolio. From comics, to games, to even just incredible styles all her own, she’s definitely a talented cosplayer and one you should be watching out for! You can see even more of her amazing work right here.
Happy #witcherwednesday all! 😁 * Love this shot from @geekstrong of my Ciri cosplay. He captured such lovely fall colors! It was the perfect Witcher setting!! * * 📷 by the talented @geekstrong * * #outdoorshoot #portrait #photography #cosplayphotography #girlswhocosplay #ciri #witcher #witcher3 #thewitcher #wildhunt #cirillaofcintra #thewitchercosplay #ciricosplay #witchercosplay #witcher3wildhunt #cdprojektred #cosplayer #cosplay #videogames #cosplayersofinstagram #foam #worblaart #worbla #gamer #gamercosplay #netflix
Greetings from NYC guys! In town for an event before heading back to LA. It’s a bit of a forlorn day here – cold and rainy so this Ciri-ous pic fits perfectly! 😁 * And remember to vote today guys! Its our civic right!! And as for me, absentee ballot for the win!! 🤗 * * 📷 by the amazing @geekstrong * * #outdoorshoot #portrait #photography #cosplayphotography #girlswhocosplay #ciri #witcher #witcher3 #thewitcher #wildhunt #cirillaofcintra #thewitchercosplay #ciricosplay #witchercosplay #witcher3wildhunt #cdprojektred #cosplayer #cosplay #videogames #cosplayersofinstagram #foam #worblaart #worbla #gamer #gamercosplay #netflix
I LOVE cosplaying as Ciri – let me start off by saying that haha 😁 But boy howdy she’s EASILY the most complex character I have in my roster. From the makeup/scar, wig, clothes, accessories, sword/sheath, dagger, boots, bags, etc. Not even armor builds can compare lol! In fact, I literally almost forgot her silver belt during this shoot – and totally would have if @geekstrong hadn’t reminded me! 😂 * Does anyone else have that one (or more if you’re a masochist lol) character they need to make a MILE long materials list for? I have to imagine Geralt (or any Witcher character) would qualify lol! @valentinecostumes and @alanaowlet I’m looking at you insane people in particular 😉 * * 📷 by the amazing @geekstrong * * #outdoorshoot #portrait #photography #cosplayphotography #girlswhocosplay #ciri #witcher #witcher3 #thewitcher #wildhunt #cirillaofcintra #thewitchercosplay #ciricosplay #witchercosplay #witcher3wildhunt #cdprojektred #cosplayer #cosplay #videogames #cosplayersofinstagram #foam #worblaart #worbla #gamer #gamercosplay #netflix
A little early for #witcherwednesday but I can’t believe I never posted this lovely Ciri pic that @geekstrong took a couple months ago!! * I’d like to think I was channelling some deep emotion here…perhaps thinking about Skjall (which might be the saddest story arc in the whole damn game) but I’m pretty sure my contacts were just bothering me 😂 * * 📷 by the awesome @geekstrong * * #witcherwednesday #outdoorshoot #portrait #photography #cosplayphotography #girlswhocosplay #ciri #witcher #witcher3 #thewitcher #wildhunt #cirillaofcintra #thewitchercosplay #ciricosplay #witchercosplay #witcher3wildhunt #cdprojektred #cosplayer #cosplay #videogames #cosplayersofinstagram #foam #worblaart #worbla #gamer #gamercosplay #netflix
What’s even cooler than getting to bring a real steel sword to a Ciri photo shoot? Realizing you can use it as a replacement lighting bounce board lol! Next level Witcher Achievement Unlocked! 🤣🤣🤣 * Thank you guys for all of the extra love and encouragement leading up to Cosplay Nationals at LACC! I’m still chugging away at that damn helmet. After yesterday, I had to pour myself an extra large glass of wine and start over with version 3 (just patterning I swear! Please don’t drink and cut/heat foam haha!) – which suuuuucks but it’s all a learning process right? And it’s how we get better. That’s what I keep telling myself lol! 😁 * * 📷 by @geekstrong * * #outdoorshoot #portrait #photography #cosplayphotography #girlswhocosplay #ciri #cirilla #witcher #witcher3 #thewitcher #wildhunt #cirillaofcintra #thewitchercosplay #ciricosplay #witchercosplay #witcher3wildhunt #cdprojektred #cosplayer #cosplay #videogames #cosplayersofinstagram #foam #worblaart #worbla #gamer #gamercosplay #netflix
