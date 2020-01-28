The Witcher Creator Gets Candid in Interview, Details Why He Wasn’t Involved in the TV Series

The success of Netflix‘s The Witcher TV series has translated not only into a major win for the streaming service, but for the published novels that it is based on. Chief recipient of that success is The Witcher’s creator, Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, who published the first collection of short stories set in the fantasy world in 1990. Speaking in a new and hilarious interview with io9, Sapkowski had some surprising answers about the new TV series, why he wasn’t involved, and what he thought worked about the Henry Cavill starring series.

Sapkowski said he was “reluctant at first” when initially approached about the show, revealing that he had previously had talks with others about it and the never got far enough to be serious. The author went on to say that he had little involvement in the show’s production and development, at his own request, for the hilarious reason of: “I do not like working too hard or too long. By the way, I do not like working at all.”

When asked if there was anything he advocated to be in the series specifically, he replied, “I do not interfere and do not impose my views on other artists. I do not insist on anything and do not fight for anything. I advise.”

Sapkowski also wouldn’t compliment or condemn the series, saying in back-to-back answers: “My name appears in the credits. I cannot praise the show. It wouldn’t be decent.” and “I would have to be an idiot to say (what didn’t translate well for TV). My name appears in the credits.”

The 71-year-old author also included what might be a dig at the video games based on his works, CD Projekt Red‘s The Witcher series, refusing to compare the new TV series and the games, because he has never played them.

“I cannot compare anything to video games, because I have never played any. Since I was a kid I haven’t played any games—with a possible exception of bridge and poker. Video games are simply not for me, I prefer books as entertainment. Anyway, in my opinion TV series and video games—any of them—cannot be compared. They are too different in approach, making—and objective. You cannot compare spaghetti carbonara with a bicycle. Even though both have advantages and disadvantages.”

You can read the full, and very worthwhile interview, by clicking here.

Netflix previously revealed that The Witcher is on track to become its biggest season one TV series ever, with over 76 million households tuning into watch Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the show’s first four weeks of release. The streaming service is already working on its second season, presumably with no interference from Sapkowski.