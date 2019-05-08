The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077 Studio Launches New Merch Store

CD Projekt Red launched a new merch store on Wednesday to give its many fans a way to wear gear from their favorite existing and upcoming games. The studio is best known for its work on The Witcher franchise including three main games and spin-offs such as the card game Gwent, and they’re also working on the new Cyperbunk 2077 game. You’ll find merch from each of those titles within this store.

Once you visit the site, you’ll find there are different shirts, jackets, and many collectible items from each of CD Projekt’s biggest games. Gear from The Witcher series such as a necklace and a phone case comprise some of the items available, and there’s even a Geralt figure of a Ronin version of The Witcher’s protagonist that’s available to pre-order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Depending on where you’re shopping from, you may not be able to buy something from the store right away and have it shipped to you. According to the message below shared by CD Projekt Red that announced the opening of the store, items are only being shipped to countries in Europe, though more regions will be supported soon.

CDPR Merchandise Store is open! Head to https://t.co/BITTyeQK66 to grab some fresh @CyberpunkGame, @PlayGwent and @witchergame swag! Currently #CDPRstore only ships to EU countries, more regions coming soon! pic.twitter.com/PugXYRNBVj — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) May 8, 2019

CD Projekt Red announced back in 2018 that it intended on opening a merch store with gear from its well-known franchises. In April 2019, the studio waited till after April Fools’ Day to announce that the store would be opening in the following weeks, and just over a month later, the doors to all sorts of Witcher and Cyberpunk gear are now open.

The merch store for CD Projekt Red‘s games can be browsed here. You can see more on the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 game through the gameplay trailer above, but the game actually looks “pretty different” now.

