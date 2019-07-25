The Witcher’s First Season Takes Place Before Yennefer And Ciri Meet Geralt

We learned quite a bit about Netflix’s anticipated The Witcher series at San Diego Comic-Con, including a few details regarding the books it is based on and its take on the beloved characters of Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and more. There will be some big differences between this interpretation based on the books and the popular games, including how the show approaches the backstory and history of Ciri and Yennefer. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich in a roundtable interview, and part of that approach will be to show who and where those characters were before they ever met Geralt.

“You know, I think we can expect a little bit of everything honestly,” Hissrich said. “The show is obviously based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, but what’s really fun is that we actually get to expand upon the books, we get to read between the lines, we get to really dig into the character moments and let them breathe a little bit more in ways that, specifically with both Yennefer and Ciri that weren’t necessarily present before they met Geralt. We dig in and we get to learn about them and create fully formed characters before they start intersecting with one another and changing.”

It seems then that fans can expect to spend some time with these characters individually before they converge and start on their main adventure, and that has the potential to take these already beloved and established characters to even higher heights if it all works out, and we can’t wait to see them all finally come together by season’s end.

You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher currently has no release date, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!