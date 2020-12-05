CD Projekt Red Makes The Witcher Free Ahead of Cyberpunk 2077

✖

Ahead of Cyberpunk 2077's release next week on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia, CD Projekt Red has made The Witcher free on GOG, its digital PC storefront and an alternative to Steam. Unfortunately, if you're looking for The Witcher 3 or The Witcher 2 for free, you're out of luck. However, what you can download for free, via GOG, is the original Witcher game. That said, there's a catch.

The catch is you need to download or update the GOG Galaxy application. You will also need to agree to receive news, updates, and GOG offers. In other words, sign up for the storefront's mailing list. "After a while," the game will then show up in your library (for more details on the process, click here).

In addition to being the game that kicked of The Witcher video game series, The Witcher, like its predecessors, is a dark fantasy-medieval RPG with a deep story, complex characters, and tough decisions to make that impact the events of the game.

"Your name is Geralt of Rivia and you are a witcher, that means you kill monsters for a living," reads an official pitch of the game. "You were given special training to be the best at what you do and your body has been enhanced with potent elixirs to help you do it. Suffering from amnesia you remember nothing of your past. Kaer Morhen, the last remaining keep of the witchers, was attacked by a mysterious organization, just as you were starting to lick your wounds there. The battle is won but the secret recipe for the mutagen, a substance required to create more of your kind, has been stolen. The surviving witchers set out to find and reclaim it and punish everyone involved. Memory loss or not, you are one of them."

