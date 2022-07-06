New Witcher Game Releasing Tomorrow

A new Witcher game is releasing tomorrow. Unfortunately, it's not The Witcher 4, which is in development at CD Projekt Red, but still -- at least -- a couple of years away from releasing. That said, if you played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and enjoyed its card-playing minigame, Gwent, you're going to really love this almost-stealth release. Today, out of nowhere, the Polish games maker announced Gwent: Rogue Mage, a new single-player deckbuilding roguelike, is releasing tomorrow.

The game was previously announced as Project Golden Nekker, but has been rebranded to the aforementioned title. The game is technically an expansion of the standalone Gwent, but it's also available as a standalone purchase and requires no previous knowledge of any game, though the experience would surely be enriched if you know Witcher lore and have played Gwent before. If you're interested, the game will cost you $9.99 or, alternatively, you can pay an extra $10 and get the premium edition, which comes with in-game skins, card packs, and cosmetics for Gwent proper.

"Rogue Mage came out of us noticing that years after The Witcher 3's release, there are a significant number of players who want a more PvE experience from Gwent," said game director Vladimir Tortsov in a statement that accompanied the news. "While Gwent multiplayer is a fantastic game for those who are looking for a great PvP multiplayer experience, we perfectly understand that many Witcher players loved the original mini-game of Gwent for totally different reasons. With Rogue Mage we aim to give this audience a reason to play modern-day Gwent in the format they prefer."

Unfortunately, a trailer did not accompany this announcement. Perhaps one will be released tomorrow alongside the game's launch, but this hasn't been confirmed. Meanwhile, if you're on console, it doesn't matter, as the game is only releasing on mobile phones and PC, at least for now. This could change in the future, but right now, there's no word of console ports. As for the mobile versions, it will be interesting to see how they do, as $9.99 is a steep price point on mobile phones.

H/T, IGN.