The Witcher Games Are Up to 70% Off on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Netflix will soon be bringing the world of The Witcher to the small screen with its upcoming television series, and while we still have to wait a bit longer to see the show in action, CD Projekt Red is now offering a perfect way to pass the time. For those who haven’t experienced the Witcher games yet, two titles from the franchise are now on sale, and there are some significant savings to be had. Both The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales have had their prices slashed on consoles, including PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. On PlayStation 4 and Xbox One you can get the Wild Hunt’s regular edition for $11.99, but you can also grab the Wild Hunt Complete Edition for just $14.99. You can find the PlayStation 4 offerings here and the Xbox One offerings can be found here.

It is important to note though that at least upon release you had to start a new save on the Complete Edition and couldn’t continue from the previous version’s save. If that still works for you then there’s no reason not to pop for the Complete Edition, as it includes both the full game and the two massive expansions.

Now, if you want just the DLC, Hearts of Stone is on sale for $3.99 and Blood and Wine is on sale for $7.99.

You can also find a deal on the Witcher spinoff game Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, a game that introduces card battle mechanics into the single-player role-playing game formula. Right now it’s showing as regular price on the PlayStation Store ($29.99), but on the Xbox Store, it is listed on sale for $14.99.

If you’ve been waiting to check out The Witcher franchise, now is as good a time as any, and it’s a great way to prep for the show, even if the show will take more from the books than the games.

