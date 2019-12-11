The Witcher Reveals New Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer Introduction Videos

Netflix has released a trio of new videos that serve as character introductions for the three main characters of The Witcher: Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer, played by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra, respectively. In addition to snippets of new footage, the “featurettes” showcase each actor providing some background information on their character. Further, like the titles of each suggest, they are very much introduction videos. If you’re familiar with the series and characters, then there’s nothing really here — information wise — that you don’t already know. However, there’s some interesting insight from each actor and actress on how they view the characters, which will likely impact how they imagine each on the show.

Anyway, below you can watch each video. All three run at around 150 seconds, and all are worth a watch if you’re looking forward to the Netflix series, which is set to debut later this month on Netflix.

What strikes me the most watching these videos is Cavill’s clear and obvious passion and knowledge of both Geralt and the series at large. As you may know, he’s a super fan of the series, and has been long before he was handed this role. Combine this with his acting chops, and well it’s increasingly apparent that he was the perfect casting, even if there are a few other actors who look more like The White Wolf.

While Henry Cavill looks poised to own the role of Geralt, I have to admit I’m more excited to see Chalotra as Yennefer. While she has far less experience than Cavill, she’s got an equal amount of talent, which she will need. Yennefer isn’t an easy character to pull off, and it looks like Netflix is putting even more emphasis on the character and her backstory than even the books did.

The Witcher is set to debut on December 20 via Netflix and Netflix only.