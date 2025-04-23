Should You Get a Steam Deck or Switch 2?

For a while, the Nintendo Switch was pretty much the go-to for gamers looking for a handheld way to enjoy their favorite modern games. When the Steam Deck arrived in 2022, it offered gamers a way to enjoy formerly PC-only games from Steam in the palm of their hands. For many, especially the cozy casual gamer, the Switch remained more popular and more well-known

However, as more games arrive first in Early Access on Steam, some are starting to wonder if the Steam Deck wouldn’t be a better investment long term. While the original Nintendo Switch is cheaper than even the most budget-friendly Steam Deck, the same can’t be said for the Nintendo Switch 2. With the new Nintendo console priced at $450, it actually costs a little bit more than the 256GB LCD Steam Deck, which retails for $399. All these considerations have many, myself included, thinking about whether they should consider a Steam Deck instead of a Switch 2 this time around.

Which handheld console to get is a personal choice, and it will largely depend on personal preference. A die-hard Mario fan, for instance, will want a Nintendo console no matter what. But someone wanting to keep up with Early Access cozies like Fields of Mistria, with the benefit of portable gaming, might prefer a Steam Deck. To help you decide whether to buy a Switch 2 or Steam Deck this summer, let’s break down the major differences.

Steam Deck vs. Switch 2 – Size and Weight

In terms of size, the Steam Deck offers a 7-inch diagonal display size with a 1280 x 800 LCD display. The screen size for the OLED is slightly larger at 7.4 inches. It weighs about 1.5 pounds.

By contrast, the Switch 2 is much lighter weight at just around .88 pounds. The screen is also a bit larger, offering a 7.9-inch wide LCD screen with a 1920 x 1080 pixel display.

If you want something lightweight or if a larger screen display is a key factor for you, the Switch 2 will be the better choice in terms of size.

Steam Deck vs. Switch 2 – Storage

The original Switch 2 has a 256 GB internal storage capacity, with the option to use a micro SD card for additional memory. A new microSD for the Switch 2 will cost around $49.99 for an additional 128 GB of storage.

The $399 LCD Steam Deck also has a 256GB storage capacity, but there are also 512 GB and 1T OLED options available for $549 and $649, respectively. Like the Switch 2, the Steam Deck also accepts microSD cards to increase storage.

Although the amount of storage is similar for the LCD Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch 2, the Steam Deck is slightly cheaper for the same amount of storage. So, we’re giving the win to the Steam Deck in the storage category, especially as it offers more options to upgrade storage right off the bat if you choose.

Steam Deck vs. Switch 2 – Battery Life

The Nintendo Switch 2 is estimated to last around 2-6.5 hours per charge.

For the Steam Deck, the LCD should last around 2-8 hours, whereas the OLED can last up to 12.

Once again, in terms of battery life, the Steam Deck has a slight edge. So, if you want to run games for longer without the need to charge or dock, a Steam Deck may be slightly better than a Switch 2 here.

Steam Deck vs. Switch 2 – Game Library

In terms of available games, your mileage may vary depending on preference. Although the Switch 2 is a newer console, it will be backward compatible. So, it offers the entire existing Nintendo Switch library along with new Switch 2 titles like Mario Kart World. Nintendo games tend to only be available on Nintendo systems, so if you’re wanting to play Mario, Kirby, and Pokemon, the Nintendo Switch 2 library is going to win out, hands down. There’s also the expanded Nintendo GameCube game library on Nintendo Switch Online to consider for those hoping to get some nostalgia gaming in.

That said, the Steam Deck has one big edge here. Not every game on Steam is compatible with the Steam Deck, but many of them will run at least decently, if not fully Steam Deck Verified. The big plus here is that many games hit Early Access on Steam long before releasing on console. So, Steam Deck users can enjoy a handheld experience with popular Early Access titles like Fields of Mistria, Schedule I, or Hades 2 before those games even fully release. Steam also has a good number of older games that have aged out of console support, making it a decent option for revisiting older PC titles, as well.

For this one, it’s hard to name a winner. It’s going to depend on what you want out of your gaming library. If you love Nintendo games, you’ll likely want a Switch 2 eventually. For big Pokemon fans, if Gen 10’s title releases as a Switch 2 exclusive, that’s likely going to be a deciding factor. However, if playing a wider variety of games and having Early Access titles available to you is a bigger priority, a Steam Deck may be a better choice.

Steam Deck vs. Switch 2 – FPS

The Switch 2 will supposedly run up to 60 fps in TV mode and 120 fps when playing handheld, with HDR10 support as well.

By contrast, the Steam Deck can also run up to 60 fps, though many gamers find it tends to offer something more on the lines of 40 fps for most games. Frame rates are slightly quicker, up to 90 fps, for the pricier OLED version. The OLED also offers HDR, but the LCD does not.

If the Switch 2 runs as it should, we’re giving the framerate win to Nintendo’s handheld console. Since the most comparable price option runs better in handheld, those who want to see faster framerates in action might want to opt for a Switch 2 over the Steam Deck.

Steam Deck vs. Switch 2 – Additional Features

The last major point of comparison I want to look at is additional features. Here, the Nintendo Switch 2 complicates things. A Steam Deck isn’t equipped with the same level of motion controls, so you won’t be able to enjoy games like my current obsession, Fitness Boxing 3. If you think you’ll get use out of motion controls, then a Switch 2 might well be the better choice here.

The Switch 2 and Steam Deck both have docking stations that let you play on the big screen. However, while the docking station is included in the base price for a Switch 2, a Steam Deck docking station will cost you an additional $79.00. Buying a Steam Deck with a docking station would bring the price to $479.00, making it slightly more expensive than a Switch 2.

Hopefully, these points of comparison will be helpful in choosing whether a Steam Deck or Switch 2 is a better purchase for you. I know it’s given me a lot to think about, though it’s no easy choice with the knowledge that Pokemon will probably eventually move away from my reliable old Nintendo Switch 1.