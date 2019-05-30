Netflix’s The Witcher Star Henry Cavill Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Geralt of Rivia

It would appear that production has officially wrapped on the first season of Netflix‘s The Witcher, an adaptation of the immensely popular book and video game series of the same name. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich revealed as much earlier today, and now Henry Cavill, who stars as the series’ eponymous “Witcher” named Geralt of Rivia, has also made a social media post to celebrate production ending. The difference is that, while Hissrich’s post was ultimately straightforward, Cavill’s reveals a behind-the-scenes look at his character.

“Season 1 of The Witcher has finally come to an end,” Cavill shared on Instagram. “And although I’m pulling a face here it has been an incredible journey! The cast and crew worked tirelessly throughout, everyone pitched in and brought their A game to set and I couldn’t be more proud of you all.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The caption goes on to thank the team that brought the Geralt to life, which makes sense given that the photo is of Cavill sitting in a chair with what appears to be a bald cap being applied. This, of course, is because Geralt sports a silver mane of hair. You can check it out below:

This is notable if only due to the significant lack of significant official details on the series thus far. There have been some leaks and the like, but just about all that officially exists is the initial teaser of Cavill as Geralt. While fans might have seen some scenes from the audition process, Hissrich previously assured fans that those won’t be spoilers for the series.

“Normally, when casting a show, the casting director pulls character-specific scenes from the pilot script for actors’ auditions,” Hissrich wrote on Twitter. “However, because we’re casting internationally (which means lots of emails and self-tapes) and because we know by now the internet keeps no secrets,” she began, “the writing staff has instead created entirely new scenes for our main characters. These are written to illustrate the precise tone, vibe, depth, and emotional resonance we need from Geralt and friends… but voila! They are spoiler-free, for us and for you.”

“Which means if you start seeing Witcher scenes floating around the internet in the coming weeks — yes, they’re probably real! But no, they won’t give anything away as to the stories we’re telling, or the ways we’re telling them,” Hissrich continued. “You’re safe. For now. And hells yes, his name is Jaskier.”

Photos have also come from the set, but aside from a look at a character here and there nothing huge has managed to leak out. Hopefully, things stay that way until the show can fully premiere.

Are you excited for The Witcher? Let us know in the comments!

Netflix’s The Witcher is expected to launch on the streaming service this year.