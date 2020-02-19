The Witcher Season 2: Geralt Reunites With Roach in New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Production has begun on Witcher season 2, and we’ve already had an all-star reunion happen on the set between Henry Cavill‘s Geralt and his best friend. No, it’s not Jaskier, though he would probably say he is Geralt’s bestie. Instead, it’s Geralt’s trusted confidante Roach, and Cavill took to Instagram to share the reunion with Witcher fans and introduce Zeus to the world. He also took the opportunity to point out how good Zeus’ acting is, and that perhaps he should be considered for an Oscar for best supporting horse.

“Look who I found! And for those asking. This is Zeus pronounced Zey-oos, but most may know this particular horse as Roach! And yes, Roach is a traditionally a mare (lady horse) and if the name is anything to go by, Zeus, is not….but that shouldn’t limit his performance options. Why don’t we have an Oscar for best supporting horse?

You can check out the full image below.

As fans know from season 1 of the show and the novels, Geralt confides quite a bit in Roach on their journies, and while the horse has changed over the years, he always names his new horse Roach to keep the mantle alive. We can’t wait to see what the two get up to in season 2, and we’re glad to seem them back together once more.

