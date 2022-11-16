The Witcher 3 Star Saddened by Henry Cavill's Exit From Netflix TV Series

Doug Cockle, the voice actor behind Geralt of Rivia in CD Projekt Red's The Witcher, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has now shared his own thoughts about Henry Cavill's upcoming exit from Netflix's TV adaptation of the property. Just a few weeks back, Netflix announced that Cavill would be leaving The Witcher in Season 4 and would be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. And while fans have been greatly upset about this move, Cockle himself has expressed a similar sentiment.

In a new conversation with Eurogamer, Cockle said that he was saddened to see that Cavill would be leaving The Witcher behind and moving on to other projects. Cockle didn't try to analyze Cavill's decision too much, but acknowledged that his performance as Geralt was wonderful, which is what makes his exit that much more painful

"Well I think it's really sad," Cockle said simply about the announcement. "And there's a lot of people speculating on the reasons why he's decided to leave, but whatever the reason is, I think it is sad, because Henry, he did a fabulous job as Geralt of Rivia."

In the past, Cavill himself has been very open about how his own interpretation of Geralt has taken quite a bit from the versions of the character seen in The Witcher novels and video games. As such, Cavill's own performance definitely borrowed some queues from Cockle's take on the character. And while it remains to be seen what Liam Hemsworth ends up bringing to the part, he's definitely going to have massive shoes to fill.

Currently, Season 3 of The Witcher doesn't have a release date, but Netflix has said that the latest batch of episodes will drop in summer 2023. When more information on Season 3 ends up coming about, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop.

