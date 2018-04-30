The Witcher: How to Get the Game for Free

RPG fans can’t stop talking about how amazingly detailed and thrilling The Witcher III: The Wild Hunt was, and for good reason! Geralt has done a lot of growing up, and the cast of characters we were introduced to (and re-introduced to) went straight for our adventure-loving hearts. That being said, many who enjoyed the most recent title never gave the game that started it all a chance. For those of that haven’t yet, here’s how you can get your hands on it for free.

Now the game isn’t free as a promotion, there are a few steps to complete prior to the no-cost title. Here’s what you need to do, step by step:

Download Gwent: The Witcher Card Game (it’s free) right here. Subscribe to the GOG.com newsletter (Also free and able to unsubscribe) Once installed, go here to claim your free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition

So yes, a few hoops to jump through but nothing that would take longer than a few moments. As an avid The Witcher lover, this series is a fantastic one to dive right into, filled with adventure and memorable characters. Slight tip, though – if you’ve played the third one, don’t expect those same smooth combat mechanics. What The Witcher III got right came after years of production whereas the first title was still gaining their sea legs, so to speak. Because of that, the combat was a lot let smooth, the progression system a little halted, and a few overall issues that are in no way game breaking, but might be jarring due to the age of the game itself.

More about The Witcher: Enhanced Edition:

Superior dialogue and cutscenes – The developers have re-recorded and rewritten more than 5000 lines of dialogue in English and redone the entire German edition to create more a more consistent experience, while adding more than 200 gesture animations to make characters behave more believably in dialogue and cutscenes.

– The developers have re-recorded and rewritten more than 5000 lines of dialogue in English and redone the entire German edition to create more a more consistent experience, while adding more than 200 gesture animations to make characters behave more believably in dialogue and cutscenes. Enhanced inventory – The new inventory system makes item use and organization less complicated by introducing a separate sack for any alchemical ingredients, as well as a simple sort-and-stack function.

– The new inventory system makes item use and organization less complicated by introducing a separate sack for any alchemical ingredients, as well as a simple sort-and-stack function. Technical improvements – The enhancements made to the technical side of the game are too numerous to list, but a few of the highlights include greatly reduced loading times, greater stability, improved combat responsiveness, faster inventory loading, the option to turn autosave on or off, and more.

– The enhancements made to the technical side of the game are too numerous to list, but a few of the highlights include greatly reduced loading times, greater stability, improved combat responsiveness, faster inventory loading, the option to turn autosave on or off, and more. Character differentiation system – To add more variety to NPC and monster appearances, we’ve added a new character differentiation system that randomizes the appearance and colors of dozens of in-game models.

– To add more variety to NPC and monster appearances, we’ve added a new character differentiation system that randomizes the appearance and colors of dozens of in-game models. In your download you’ll also get: Interactive Comic Book, D’jinni Adventure Editor, Two new adventures offering 5+ hours of gameplay, Official Soundtrack, Music Inspired by The Witcher album, Making-of videos, Official Game Guide, Two Maps of The Witcher’s world.

Geralt of Rivia: a one-of-a-kind protagonist

A charismatic and unique character, Geralt is a mutant swordmaster and professional monster slayer. Choose from over 250 special abilities correlated to attributes, combat skills and magical powers to build the character in a way best suited to tactical needs and style of play.

Original fantasy world drawn from literature

Inspired by the writings of renowned Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Featuring adult themes, less fairy-tale than typical fantasy, with mature social issues like racism, political intrigue and genocide. It is a harsh world where nothing is black or white, right or wrong, often forcing players to choose between the lesser of two evils to advance.

Non-linear and captivating storyline

Full of turns, twists and ambiguous moral decisions which have real impact on the storyline. All quests can be accomplished in several ways and the game has three different endings depending on the player’s actions and choices throughout the adventure.

Stunning tactical action

Engage in complex yet intuitive real-time combat based on real medieval sword-fighting techniques. Motion capture performed by medieval fighting experts at Frankfurt’s renowned Metric Minds studio, resulting in 600 spectacular and authentic in-game combat animations. Six combat styles, dozens of potions, complex alchemy system, modifiable weapons and powerful magic add tactical depth to the fluid real-time experience.



