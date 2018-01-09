The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Continued To Make Mad Money In 2017

There’s something to be said about the longevity of some games, how they can manage to stand the test of time based on thorough, entertaining content. And The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is easily one of those games.

It initially released in May 2015, and instantly shot to success, selling more than six million copies in just a few months’ time on both consoles and PC. And it continued to dominate into 2016, become the second-best selling game on PC and selling millions more on consoles, thanks to a new Complete Edition that included its various expansions, including Blood and Wine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But its sales run didn’t end there. According to PC Gamer, Steam just released its list of top sellers for 2017, and while it has plenty of newer favorites like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Rocket League and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, one game is near the top of the list – The Witcher III: Wild Hunt.

“And not just in the top 100,” the author noted. “It’s still in the platinum tier!” That means the game is still selling incredibly well, even in the face of growing competition. “Up there with Dota 2 and Rocket League and Warframe, which sell in-game items by the virtual truckload, and PUBG, which sold more than 20 million copies in 2017.”

And that’s without any new content introduced for the game, as CD Projekt Red is already hard at work on its next project, Cyberpunk 2077. Sure, its Gwent side game is still drumming up interest in its own right, and headed for a 2018 release, but outside of that, absolutely nothing new has come down the line for The Witcher III – and yet, it still intrigues people to the point that they’re buying the game.

That truly says something about the value of a single player adventure, something some publishers have been insisting just doesn’t work (cough hack Electronic Arts cough hack). And it goes to show that CD Projekt Red is a developer to be appreciated, creating one of this generation’s greatest adventures. It clearly makes us excited to see what it does next – even if it’s not entirely on Geralt’s level.

If you haven’t played The Witcher III: Wild Hunt yet, you can check it out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.