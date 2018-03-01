The Witcher III’s Ciri is Getting a Statue That is Beyond Stunning

The Witcher III: The Wild Hunt from CD Projekt RED was an incredible RPG journey that brought back familiar faces from the early stages of the franchise, and introduced a few new ones that quickly became favorites. One of those characters that had a huge impact on The Witcher fandom was that of Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon … but you can call her Ciri for short.

We saw her as a young Witcher hopeful at the beginning of the game, and then witnessed her become a powerful hunter all on her own through the rest of the adventure. Now Prime 1 Studio is honoring this iconic character with an incredibly life-like statue. The only catch? It’ll cost you.

There will be two options for the stunning statue: the EX Version with an alternate portrait, and the Standard Version with just the one. Both will set you back, because they are a part of the Prime 1 Studio’s Premium Masterline collection, which retails at $750, or $769 for the EX. If you’re a collector like me, that price tag does (believe it or not) seem reasonable when looking at the incredible detailing done for this piece, including the stunning base:

According to a recent post the team made on their Facebook page:

“Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon also known as Ciri, is the deuteragonist and lead heroine of The Witcher franchise. She’s a princess of Cintra and the daughter of Pavetta and Duny, which was an alias used by Emhyr var Emreis, the emperor of Nilfgaard, as well as the adopted daughter of Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg. Throughout the game, Ciri is being chased by The Wild Hunt led by Eredin, King of the Wild Hunt who wants to harness the power of of Elder Blood running through Ciri’s veins to cause the Conjunction of Spheres to bring the Aen Elle elves into the world of humans. She notably becomes playable multiple times throughout The Witcher 3, making her the only other playable character in the games other than Geralt himself.”

Statue features:

– Size approximately 27 inches tall from bottom base to top of the sword [(H)68.9cm (W)34.1cm (D)36.4cm]

– One (1) alternate exclusive portrait (In Exclusive version only)

Retail Price:

– Regular version: $749 US

– Exclusive version: $769 US

Edition Size:

– Regular version: TBA

– Exclusive version: 500

No details yet on when it will be released, but we are obsessed so stay tuned with us here at WWG because we will let you know the second this goes live!