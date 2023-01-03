The Witcher Art Shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt

Following Season 3, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's monster-slaying protagonist. Rather, the iconic character will be portrayed by Liam Hemsworth. Cavill is not only the best part of the show, but he's loved by fans who not only appreciate his talent but his commitment to the role. As you may know, Cavill is a big of the fan series. And as you would expect, this love of the series and character shows every time he's on the screen. We currently don't know if Hemsworth is familiar with the series. Where Cavill's admiration for the game series and the source material for it, the books, is well documented, there's no such insight into what Hemsworth thinks of the series, which likely means he's not very familiar with it. Of course, being a fan of the source material isn't required in acting. In fact, being familiar with it isn't even required. It would certainly help Hemsworth fill the big shoes Cavill is leaving behind though.

The first big test for Hemsworth is going to be the costume and wig. The same wig will presumably be transferred from the head of Cavill to the head of Hemsworth, and the outfits should be the same as well. That's not the point. It's pulling off all the black leather and the white wig that's going to be the challenge, especially when fans already have an image to compare to. Only time will tell if Hemsworth will be able to pull off the aesthetic of Geralt of Rivia, but in the meantime, one artist on Instagram has given fans an idea of what Hem's worth transformation may end up looking like.

"Liam Hemsworth looks great, but Henry was just Geralt. Someone who knows the material so well and made the adaptation to television great, whilst allowing the medium to express the story that works for that medium," reads the top comment. "I love Liam Hemsworth, but it just doesn't feel right. The beard to doesn't sit right with me. Henry Cavill was just gorgeous as Geralt," adds the second most popular comment.

"Yes Netflix, take an Actor that is not just committed to the role but also knows more about the books than most fans. So you have a committed actor and an accuracy consultant rolled into one. Then let's top that off by having the actor be the physical embodiment of the character. Just forget all that and let him go because the writers want to do their own thing. Mark my words, this will not end well. No offense to Hemsworth, he seems like a good actor but he is not right for the role," reads yet another popular comment.

As you can see, the general reaction has nothing to do with Hemsworth and everything with him not being Cavill. And we reckon this is how it will go when our first look at Hemsworth as Geralt is revealed.

H/T, Gaming Bible.